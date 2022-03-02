Aviano Air Base showcases ACE capabilities

Senior leaders with the U.S. Air Force and Romanian air force exchange gifts at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 3, 2022. The gift exchange represents and strengthened the relations between the U.S. Air Force and the RoAF. These relationships are important as we continue to operate together within the U.S. Air Force’s in Europe and Air Forces Africa Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

Date Taken: 02.03.2022
Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT