    Aviano Air Base showcases ACE capabilities [Image 15 of 19]

    Aviano Air Base showcases ACE capabilities

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior leaders with the U.S. Air Force and Romanian air force exchange gifts at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 3, 2022. The gift exchange represents and strengthened the relations between the U.S. Air Force and the RoAF. These relationships are important as we continue to operate together within the U.S. Air Force’s in Europe and Air Forces Africa Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 05:24
    Photo ID: 7034605
    VIRIN: 220203-F-PB738-1157
    Resolution: 3382x2255
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano Air Base showcases ACE capabilities [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    ACE
    Aviano
    Romanian air Force

