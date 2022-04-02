Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Misawa Sailors Participate in OC Spray Training [Image 5 of 8]

    NAF Misawa Sailors Participate in OC Spray Training

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (Feb. 4, 2022) – Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Matthew Williams, assigned to Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Detachment (AIMD) Misawa, fends off a simulated attacker in an Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) spray training exercise for Auxiliary Security Forces (ASF) Academy. ASF Academy is a three-week course designed to train sailors so they can augment existing security forces manning in the event of an increased force protection requirement. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 03:25
    Photo ID: 7034492
    VIRIN: 220204-N-GR586-1150
    Resolution: 5823x3882
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
