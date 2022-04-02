NAF Misawa Sailors Participate in OC Spray Training

MISAWA, Japan (Feb. 4, 2022) – Intelligence Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Kovalchik, assigned to Commander Task Force (CTF) 72, receives Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) spray as part of a training exercise for Auxiliary Security Forces (ASF) Academy. ASF Academy is a three-week course designed to train sailors so they can augment existing security forces manning in the event of an increased force protection requirement. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

