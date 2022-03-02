Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spruance Sailors stand watch [Image 5 of 5]

    Spruance Sailors stand watch

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw 

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) Quartermaster Seaman Anthony Velazquez, from Philadelphia, stands watch aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 23:53
    Photo ID: 7034364
    VIRIN: 220203-N-UJ411-1040
    Resolution: 2190x1460
    Size: 215.19 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spruance Sailors stand watch [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spruance conducts maintenance
    Spruance Sailors stand watch
    Spruance Sailors stand watch
    Spruance Sailors stand watch
    Spruance Sailors stand watch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    bridge
    watch stander
    pilot house
    spruance
    qm
    ddg 111

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT