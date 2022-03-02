PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) Seaman Alene Eichmann, from Clovis, Calif., prepares rigging aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 23:53
|Photo ID:
|7034360
|VIRIN:
|220203-N-UJ411-1006
|Resolution:
|2379x1586
|Size:
|382.06 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spruance conducts maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT