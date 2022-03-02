USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Vertical Replenishment During Exercise Noble Fusion

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) transport cargo on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during Operation Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

