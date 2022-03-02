Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Vertical Replenishment During Exercise Noble Fusion [Image 2 of 7]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Vertical Replenishment During Exercise Noble Fusion

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 transports cargo to the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during Operation Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 22:52
    Photo ID: 7034292
    VIRIN: 220203-N-IO312-1006
    Resolution: 5253x3502
    Size: 841.59 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Vertical Replenishment During Exercise Noble Fusion [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vertical Replenishment
    VERTREP
    31st MEU
    Flight Operations
    USS America
    Exercise Noble Fusion

