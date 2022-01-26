Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska National Guard conducts subject matter expert exchanges with Mongolian Air Force counterparts [Image 2 of 3]

    Alaska National Guard conducts subject matter expert exchanges with Mongolian Air Force counterparts

    MONGOLIA

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Airmen of the Alaska Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force, and Mongolian Air Force pose for a photo during the 2021 Airmen to Airmen Talks program in Mongolia Nov. 15-17, 2021. A2AT provides an avenue to develop interoperability, foster military-to-military relations and improve bilateral cooperation. The U.S. and partner nation air forces conduct these engagements to plan for upcoming bilateral activities and establish partner goals. This is the second time the Alaska National Guard participated in the A2AT program with Mongolia, hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 20:49
    Photo ID: 7034155
    VIRIN: 220126-Z-A3507-1002
    Resolution: 4025x2628
    Size: 464.32 KB
    Location: MN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guard conducts subject matter expert exchanges with Mongolian Air Force counterparts [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Grace Nechanicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska National Guard conducts subject matter expert exchanges with Mongolian Air Force counterparts
    Alaska National Guard conducts subject matter expert exchanges with Mongolian Air Force counterparts
    Alaska National Guard conducts subject matter expert exchanges with Mongolian Air Force counterparts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alaska National Guard conducts subject matter expert exchanges with Mongolian Air Force counterparts

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska National Guard
    Mongolian Air Force
    AKNG
    Airman to Airman Talks
    A2AT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT