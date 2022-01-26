Alaska National Guard conducts subject matter expert exchanges with Mongolian Air Force counterparts

Alaska Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Mike Keegan, Lt. Col. Richard Welch, and Maj. Nathan Pooler pose for a photo with musical performers during the cultural day of the 2021 Airman to Airman Talks program in Mongolia Nov. 15-17. A2AT provides an avenue to develop interoperability, foster military-to-military relations and improve bilateral cooperation. The U.S. and partner nation air forces conduct these engagements to plan for upcoming bilateral activities and establish partner goals. This is the second time the Alaska National Guard participated in the A2AT program with Mongolia, hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces. (Courtesy photo)

