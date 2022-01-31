220131-N-TR141-0005 EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 31, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Devin Dugger, from Kelseyville, California, cleans the helicopter control tower window before flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting routine underway operations. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2022 Date Posted: 02.03.2022 17:28 Photo ID: 7033839 VIRIN: 220131-N-TR141-0005 Resolution: 4651x3101 Size: 1.51 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Hometown: KELSEYVILLE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey and HSM-51 Conduct Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.