220131-N-TR141-0005 EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 31, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Devin Dugger, from Kelseyville, California, cleans the helicopter control tower window before flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting routine underway operations. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 17:28
|Photo ID:
|7033839
|VIRIN:
|220131-N-TR141-0005
|Resolution:
|4651x3101
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|KELSEYVILLE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey and HSM-51 Conduct Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT