    USS Dewey and HSM-51 Conduct Flight Operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    220131-N-TR141-0005 EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 31, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Devin Dugger, from Kelseyville, California, cleans the helicopter control tower window before flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting routine underway operations. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 17:28
    Photo ID: 7033839
    VIRIN: 220131-N-TR141-0005
    Resolution: 4651x3101
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Hometown: KELSEYVILLE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    7th Fleet
    flight operations
    Warlords
    East China Sea
    HSM-51

