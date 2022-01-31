Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey and HSM-51 Conduct Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    EAST CHINA SEA

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    220131-N-TR141-0173 EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 31, 2022) Ensign Alison Dunbar, from Middletown, Delaware, acts as the helicopter control officer and coordinates with the bridge and landing signalman officer for the launch of a MH-60R helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 from the deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), while conducting routine underway operations. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

