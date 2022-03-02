Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Brig. Gen. Eric P. Shirley, Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support commander tours Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland AFB [Image 7 of 11]

    Army Brig. Gen. Eric P. Shirley, Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support commander tours Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland AFB

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Army Brig. Gen. Eric P. Shirley, Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support commander, right, discusses U.S. Air Force basic military training initial clothing issue with Leandro Victoria, 502d Logistics Readiness Squadron, Air Force clothing core supervisor, left, Feb. 3, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. DLA Troop Support annually provides more than $19 billion worth of food, clothing and textiles, construction and equipment, pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and equipment, as well as industrial repair parts for America’s warfighters and other valued customers worldwide (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 15:18
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
