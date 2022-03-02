Army Brig. Gen. Eric P. Shirley, Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support commander tours Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland AFB

Leandro Victoria, 502d Logistics Readiness Squadron, Air Force clothing core supervisor, left, briefs Army Brig. Gen. Eric P. Shirley, Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support commander, center, on the U.S. Air Force basic military training clothing issue process while U.S. Air Force basic trainees sort military clothing during initial clothing issue Feb. 3, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. DLA Troop Support annually provides more than $19 billion worth of food, clothing and textiles, construction and equipment, pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and equipment, as well as industrial repair parts for America’s warfighters and other valued customers worldwide (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

