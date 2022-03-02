VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (February 3, 2022) - Naval Air Station Oceana's emergency management team stands up the emergency operations center during a security exercise at Naval Air Station Oceana. Naval Air Station Oceana is participating in Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 Force Protection Exercise, a yearly security training exercise to ensure mission readiness of security forces on Navy installations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Botts)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 15:10
|Photo ID:
|7033505
|VIRIN:
|220203-N-TF088-1008
|Resolution:
|6270x4479
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 Force Protection Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Michael Botts, identified by DVIDS
