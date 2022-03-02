VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (February 3, 2022) - Operations Specialist Seaman Kayla Gonzalez,left, and Operations Specialist 3rd Class Tireka Carmichael, members of Naval Air Station Oceana's emergency management team, stand up the emergency operations center during a security exercise at Naval Air Station Oceana. Naval Air Station Oceana is participating in Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 Force Protection Exercise, a yearly security training exercise to ensure mission readiness of security forces on Navy installations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Botts)

