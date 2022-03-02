Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 Force Protection Exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 Force Protection Exercise

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (February 3, 2022) - Operations Specialist Seaman Kayla Gonzalez,left, and Operations Specialist 3rd Class Tireka Carmichael, members of Naval Air Station Oceana's emergency management team, stand up the emergency operations center during a security exercise at Naval Air Station Oceana. Naval Air Station Oceana is participating in Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 Force Protection Exercise, a yearly security training exercise to ensure mission readiness of security forces on Navy installations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Botts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 15:10
    Photo ID: 7033504
    VIRIN: 220203-N-TF088-1003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 Force Protection Exercise [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 Force Protection Exercise
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 Force Protection Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAS Oceana
    Emergency Operations Center
    EOC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT