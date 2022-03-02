Small town Ohio Soldier heeds calling, helps save lives

Pfc. David Berarducci, a U.S. Army firefighter with the 36th Engineer Brigade, is stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and his recent lifesaving efforts during a fire in a residential structure earned him the title "III Armored Corps Soldier of the Week" from Lt. Gen. Pat White, the III Armored Corps commander.

Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Hometown: MCDONALD, OH, US