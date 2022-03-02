Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Small town Ohio Soldier heeds calling, helps save lives [Image 2 of 2]

    Small town Ohio Soldier heeds calling, helps save lives

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Crisp 

    III Corps

    Pfc. David Berarducci, a U.S. Army firefighter with the 36th Engineer Brigade, is stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and his recent lifesaving efforts during a fire in a residential structure earned him the title "III Armored Corps Soldier of the Week" from Lt. Gen. Pat White, the III Armored Corps commander.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 12:17
    Photo ID: 7033336
    VIRIN: 220203-A-AG136-1002
    Resolution: 1369x1790
    Size: 571.74 KB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Hometown: MCDONALD, OH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Small town Ohio Soldier heeds calling, helps save lives [Image 2 of 2], by SGM Jeremy Crisp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Small town Ohio Soldier heeds calling, helps save lives
    Small town Ohio Soldier heeds calling, helps save lives

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Small town Ohio Soldier heeds calling, helps save lives

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    Fort Leonard Wood
    III Corps
    III Armored Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT