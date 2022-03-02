PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) A U.S. Marine assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), observes the landing from inside an MV-22B Osprey attached to VMM-165 (Rein.), 11th MEU, after conducting routine operations in support of Exercise Noble Fusion, Feb. 3, 2022. As a forward deployed unit capable of conducting amphibious operations, crisis response, and limited contingency operations, the 11th MEU regularly conducts training to be able to operate in contested areas to create strategic advantage while building lethality and integrated deterrence. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed, stand-in naval expeditionary forces can operate as a Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group team at sea, along with a carrier strike group, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner, and allied forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2022 Date Posted: 02.03.2022 08:07 Photo ID: 7032949 VIRIN: 220203-M-ET529-1985 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.42 MB Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU conducts routine flight operations during Exercise Noble Fusion [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.