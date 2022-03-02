Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU conducts routine flight operations during Exercise Noble Fusion [Image 4 of 11]

    11th MEU conducts routine flight operations during Exercise Noble Fusion

    LUZON STRAIGHT, PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    LUZON STRAIT (Feb. 3, 2022) A U.S. Marine Corps pilot assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), operates an MV-22B Osprey attached to VMM-165 (Rein.), 11th MEU, while conducting routine operations in vicinity of the Luzon Strait in support of Exercise Noble Fusion, Feb. 3, 2022. As a forward deployed unit capable of conducting amphibious operations, crisis response, and limited contingency operations, the 11th MEU regularly conducts training to be able to operate in contested areas to create strategic advantage while building lethality and integrated deterrence. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed, stand-in naval expeditionary forces can operate as a Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group team at sea, along with a carrier strike group, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner, and allied forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 08:07
    Photo ID: 7032942
    VIRIN: 220203-M-ET529-1232
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1011.62 KB
    Location: LUZON STRAIGHT, PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU conducts routine flight operations during Exercise Noble Fusion [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU conducts routine flight operations during Exercise Noble Fusion
    11th MEU conducts routine flight operations during Exercise Noble Fusion
    11th MEU conducts routine flight operations during Exercise Noble Fusion
    11th MEU conducts routine flight operations during Exercise Noble Fusion
    11th MEU conducts routine flight operations during Exercise Noble Fusion
    11th MEU conducts routine flight operations during Exercise Noble Fusion
    11th MEU conducts routine flight operations during Exercise Noble Fusion
    11th MEU conducts routine flight operations during Exercise Noble Fusion
    11th MEU conducts routine flight operations during Exercise Noble Fusion
    11th MEU conducts routine flight operations during Exercise Noble Fusion
    11th MEU conducts routine flight operations during Exercise Noble Fusion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Essex (LHD 2)
    Philippine Sea
    C7F
    USINDOPACOM
    Noble Fusion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT