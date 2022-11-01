The 1st Theater Signal Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Company conducted M17 training on January 10 and January 11, 2022., at the M17 qualification range in Camp Humphreys, South Korea.

The training was lead by Sgt. 1st Class James M. Fogel who made successfully trained and assisted in the qualification of 24 soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Estrada/1TSB PAO)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.02.2022 21:43 Photo ID: 7032389 VIRIN: 220111-A-A1203-001 Resolution: 2048x1446 Size: 609.37 KB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, M17 Qualification Training [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Luis Solorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.