    M17 Qualification Training [Image 2 of 3]

    M17 Qualification Training

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Solorio 

    1st Signal Brigade

    The 1st Theater Signal Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Company conducted M17 training on January 10 and January 11, 2022., at the M17 qualification range in Camp Humphreys, South Korea.
    The training was lead by Sgt. 1st Class James M. Fogel who made successfully trained and assisted in the qualification of 24 soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Estrada/1TSB PAO)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 21:43
    Photo ID: 7032388
    VIRIN: 220110-A-A1203-002
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 537.61 KB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M17 Qualification Training [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Luis Solorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #1stToCommunicate #VoiceoftheRok

