The 1st Theater Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Ceremony went over to the obstacle course training facility in Camp Humphreys to conduct Sergeant's Training Time with 1st Sgt. Gabriel H. Heglie on October 21st, 2021. During the training, the HHC 1TSB soldiers learned how to overcome their individual fears and work as a team as they completed the obstacles and became a stronger unit as a result. (U.S. photo by 1TSB PAO)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 21:43
|Photo ID:
|7032383
|VIRIN:
|211021-A-A1203-004
|Resolution:
|1590x894
|Size:
|277.35 KB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Obstacle Course Training [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Luis Solorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT