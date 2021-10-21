Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Obstacle Course Training [Image 2 of 6]

    Obstacle Course Training

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    10.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Solorio 

    1st Signal Brigade

    The 1st Theater Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Ceremony went over to the obstacle course training facility in Camp Humphreys to conduct Sergeant's Training Time with 1st Sgt. Gabriel H. Heglie on October 21st, 2021. During the training, the HHC 1TSB soldiers learned how to overcome their individual fears and work as a team as they completed the obstacles and became a stronger unit as a result. (U.S. photo by 1TSB PAO)

