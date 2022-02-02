Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Becomes US Citizen [Image 5 of 5]

    Soldier Becomes US Citizen

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Pearl 

    Army Public Affairs Center

    220202-N-YS140-020
    Fort Pickett, Va. (Feb. 02, 2022) Army Spc. Carlos Ramos, 126th Military Police Company from Juarez, Mexico provides remarks after his naturalization ceremony. Ramos has been in the U.S. for over 20 years and joined the Army in 2020. Ramos said he is excited to complete the citizenship process and proud to do so in the presence of his fellow Soldiers. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)

    soldier
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army North
    126th Military Police Company
    NRNPASE-W
    Army NewsWire

