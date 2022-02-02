220202-N-YS140-008

Fort Pickett, Va. (Feb. 02, 2022) Army Spc. Carlos Ramos, 126th Military Police Company from Juarez, Mexico takes the oath of allegiance during his naturalization ceremony. Ramos has been in the U.S. for over 20 years and joined the Army in 2020. Ramos said he is excited to complete the citizenship process and proud to do so in the presence of his fellow Soldiers. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2022 Date Posted: 02.02.2022 12:56 Photo ID: 7031538 VIRIN: 220202-N-YS140-008 Resolution: 3531x2350 Size: 2.8 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier Becomes US Citizen [Image 5 of 5], by CPO John Pearl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.