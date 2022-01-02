Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220201-N-TE695-0010 NEWPORT, R.I. (Feb. 1, 2021) CWO4 "wetting down" ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    220201-N-TE695-0010 NEWPORT, R.I. (Feb. 1, 2021) CWO4 &quot;wetting down&quot; ceremony

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command   

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Paul Adams performs a "wetting down commission" ceremony for newly promoted Chief Warrant Officer 4 Nicholas Nemeth, both Limited Duty Officer/Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy instructors, during a promotion ceremony at the McMacken Community Center, Newport, Rhode Island, Feb. 1. In the old Navy, an officer's commission was hand-written on heavy parchment. According to some sources, the newly commissioned or promoted officer held a dinner for his shipmates and friends. During the course of the evening, the new commission was rolled into a cone, the small end folded up to form a cup. This paper cup was passed around the table for all the guests to toast the new officer. Thus, the new commission was "wetted down." Considering the importance of the document, however, this interpretation may be doubtful. Commissions in the early U.S. Navy were signed and issued by the President and were of great legal and personal value. The LDO/CWO community supports the warfighting capability and readiness of Naval forces through leadership, technical proficiency and experience. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 07:04
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
