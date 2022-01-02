Chief Warrant Officer 4 Paul Adams performs a "wetting down commission" ceremony for newly promoted Chief Warrant Officer 4 Nicholas Nemeth, both Limited Duty Officer/Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy instructors, during a promotion ceremony at the McMacken Community Center, Newport, Rhode Island, Feb. 1. In the old Navy, an officer's commission was hand-written on heavy parchment. According to some sources, the newly commissioned or promoted officer held a dinner for his shipmates and friends. During the course of the evening, the new commission was rolled into a cone, the small end folded up to form a cup. This paper cup was passed around the table for all the guests to toast the new officer. Thus, the new commission was "wetted down." Considering the importance of the document, however, this interpretation may be doubtful. Commissions in the early U.S. Navy were signed and issued by the President and were of great legal and personal value. The LDO/CWO community supports the warfighting capability and readiness of Naval forces through leadership, technical proficiency and experience. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2022 Date Posted: 02.02.2022 07:04 Photo ID: 7031195 VIRIN: 220201-N-TE695-0011 Resolution: 4100x3280 Size: 9.8 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220201-N-TE695-0010 NEWPORT, R.I. (Feb. 1, 2021) CWO4 "wetting down" ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.