    220201-N-TE695-0003 NEWPORT, R.I. (Feb. 1, 2021) CWO4 Nicholas Nemeth Promotion Ceremony

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command   

    Family members and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Paul Adams install Chief Warrant Officer 4 shoulder boards onto newly promoted Chief Warrant Officer 4 Nicholas Nemeth, a Limited Duty Officer/Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy instructor, during a promotion ceremony at the McMacken Community Center, Newport, Rhode Island, Feb. 1. The LDO/CWO community supports the warfighting capability and readiness of Naval forces through leadership, technical proficiency and experience. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

    This work, 220201-N-TE695-0003 NEWPORT, R.I. (Feb. 1, 2021) CWO4 Nicholas Nemeth Promotion Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    220201-N-TE695-0010 NEWPORT, R.I. (Feb. 1, 2021) CWO4 &quot;wetting down&quot; ceremony

    TAGS

    Promotion Ceremony
    Officer Training Command Newport
    OTCN
    Limited Duty Officer Chief Warrant Officer Academy
    Nicholas Nemeth

