220201-N-TE695-0003 NEWPORT, R.I. (Feb. 1, 2021) CWO4 Nicholas Nemeth Promotion Ceremony

Family members and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Paul Adams install Chief Warrant Officer 4 shoulder boards onto newly promoted Chief Warrant Officer 4 Nicholas Nemeth, a Limited Duty Officer/Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy instructor, during a promotion ceremony at the McMacken Community Center, Newport, Rhode Island, Feb. 1. The LDO/CWO community supports the warfighting capability and readiness of Naval forces through leadership, technical proficiency and experience. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

