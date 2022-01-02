Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team AUAB Participates in Qatari Military Sports Competition [Image 2 of 2]

    Team AUAB Participates in Qatari Military Sports Competition

    DOHA, QATAR

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Dillon McDermott (left), and U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Paul Day (right), runs to a table during a shooting competition at the National Service Academy, Qatar, Feb. 2, 2022. Representatives from Al Udeid Air Base participated in several sport and shooting events against different Qatar Armed Forces units and Turkish Armed Forces units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 07:01
    VIRIN: 220202-F-MG692-1015
    Location: DOHA, QA 
    This work, Team AUAB Participates in Qatari Military Sports Competition [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    USMC
    Competition
    USAF
    QAF

