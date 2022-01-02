Team AUAB Participates in Qatari Military Sports Competition

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Dillon McDermott (left), and U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Paul Day (right), runs to a table during a shooting competition at the National Service Academy, Qatar, Feb. 2, 2022. Representatives from Al Udeid Air Base participated in several sport and shooting events against different Qatar Armed Forces units and Turkish Armed Forces units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

Date Taken: 02.01.2022 Date Posted: 02.02.2022 Location: DOHA, QA