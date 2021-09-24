Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Park ROKA Farewell Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Maj. Park ROKA Farewell Ceremony

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Solorio 

    1st Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. High, 1st Theather Signal Brigade, Command Sergeant Major presents a recognition award to Maj. Park, Republic of Korea Army Commander during her farewell ceremony on September 24, 2021. Maj. Park worked with the 1TSB as liasion between the ROKA and as a leader for the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army soldiers. (U.S. photo by 1TSB PAO)

    This work, Maj. Park ROKA Farewell Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Luis Solorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maj. Park ROKA Farewell Ceremony
    Maj. Park ROKA Farewell Ceremony

