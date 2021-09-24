Maj. Park ROKA Farewell Ceremony

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. High, 1st Theather Signal Brigade, Command Sergeant Major presents a recognition award to Maj. Park, Republic of Korea Army Commander during her farewell ceremony on September 24, 2021. Maj. Park worked with the 1TSB as liasion between the ROKA and as a leader for the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army soldiers. (U.S. photo by 1TSB PAO)

