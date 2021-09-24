Maj. Park ROKA Farewell Ceremony

A group of Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (Katusa) soldiers gathered together for Republic of Korea Army Maj. Park, ROKA Commander wtih 1st Theather Signal Brigade farewell ceremony on September 24, 2021. Maj Park served her time as ROKA Commnader with 1TSB leading the KATUSAS (U.S. photo by 1TSB PAO)

Date Taken: 09.24.2021
Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, KR