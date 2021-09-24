Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Park ROKA Farewell Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Maj. Park ROKA Farewell Ceremony

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Solorio 

    1st Signal Brigade

    A group of Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (Katusa) soldiers gathered together for Republic of Korea Army Maj. Park, ROKA Commander wtih 1st Theather Signal Brigade farewell ceremony on September 24, 2021. Maj Park served her time as ROKA Commnader with 1TSB leading the KATUSAS (U.S. photo by 1TSB PAO)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 23:42
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, KR
    Hometown: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Park ROKA Farewell Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Luis Solorio, identified by DVIDS

    Maj. Park ROKA Farewell Ceremony
    Maj. Park ROKA Farewell Ceremony

