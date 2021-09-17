Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Maria Lodi Barrett Visits 1TSB [Image 4 of 4]

    Maj. Gen. Maria Lodi Barrett Visits 1TSB

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Solorio 

    1st Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Maria Lodi Barrett, the commanding general of Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) visited 304th Expeditionary Signal Battalion troops and facilities at Camp Humphreys, South Korea on Sep. 15, 2021. Barrett visited the unit to gain a better understanding of the 304th ESB mission and laud their efforts to maintain communications across the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alex Estrada/1st TSB Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 23:42
    Photo ID: 7030811
    VIRIN: 210917-A-A1203-004
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 746.12 KB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, KR
    Hometown: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Maria Lodi Barrett Visits 1TSB [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Luis Solorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Gen. Maria Lodi Barrett Visits 1TSB
    Maj. Gen. Maria Lodi Barrett Visits 1TSB
    Maj. Gen. Maria Lodi Barrett Visits 1TSB
    Maj. Gen. Maria Lodi Barrett Visits 1TSB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #1stToCommunicate #VoiceoftheRok

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT