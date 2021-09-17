Maj. Gen. Maria Lodi Barrett Visits 1TSB

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Maria Lodi Barrett, the commanding general of Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) visited 304th Expeditionary Signal Battalion troops and facilities at Camp Humphreys, South Korea on Sep. 15, 2021. Barrett visited the unit to gain a better understanding of the 304th ESB mission and laud their efforts to maintain communications across the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alex Estrada/1st TSB Public Affairs Office)

