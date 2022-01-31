U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mike Longo, 14th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, 437th Airlift Wing, secures a P-23 Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Apparatus before transport inside of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 31, 2022. Transporting the P-23 to North Artillery Airfield, North, South Carolina, was part of an on-loading, off-loading training for loadmasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Maund)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 16:00
|Photo ID:
|7030420
|VIRIN:
|220131-F-SU156-0034
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 437th AW Loadmasters conduct training with 628th CES [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Joshua Maund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
