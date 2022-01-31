437th AW Loadmasters conduct training with 628th CES

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mike Longo, 14th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, 437th Airlift Wing, secures a P-23 Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Apparatus before transport inside of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 31, 2022. Transporting the P-23 to North Artillery Airfield, North, South Carolina, was part of an on-loading, off-loading training for loadmasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Maund)

