    437th AW Loadmasters conduct training with 628th CES [Image 2 of 2]

    437th AW Loadmasters conduct training with 628th CES

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Maund 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force loadmasters from the 14th and 16th Airlift Squadrons, 437th Airlift Wing, secure a P-23 Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Apparatus, assigned to the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron, 628th Air Base Wing, before transport inside of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 31, 2022. The 628th ABW and 437th AW worked together to transport the P-23 to North Artillery Airfield, North, South Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Maund)

