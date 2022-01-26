JTF Recovery kicks off as Oregon National Guard supports local hospitals

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden meets with local hospital staff in Bend, Ore. as Joint Task Force Recovery activates Oregon Air and Army National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to help alleviate large patient loads associated with Covid-19, Jan. 27, 2022. Servicemembers assist with a wide variety of non-medical tasks including administrative and environmental services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Morgan Lindsay)

