    JTF Recovery kicks off as Oregon National Guard supports local hospitals

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Morgan Lindsay 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Reporters from Bend, Ore., local media interview U.S. Senator Ron Wyden as Joint Task Force Recovery begins surging Oregon National Guard Soldiers and Airmen into hospitals to help alleviate high work loads associated with Covid-19, Jan. 27, 2022. Servicemembers assist with a wide variety of non-medical tasks including administrative and environmental services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Morgan Lindsay)

    Activation
    173rd Fighter Wing
    COVID-19
    Omicron
    JTF Recovery
    Oregon National Guard Hospital Support Operations

