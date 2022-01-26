Reporters from Bend, Ore., local media interview U.S. Senator Ron Wyden as Joint Task Force Recovery begins surging Oregon National Guard Soldiers and Airmen into hospitals to help alleviate high work loads associated with Covid-19, Jan. 27, 2022. Servicemembers assist with a wide variety of non-medical tasks including administrative and environmental services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Morgan Lindsay)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 16:32
|Photo ID:
|7026929
|VIRIN:
|220126-Z-AO938-0024
|Resolution:
|2856x5560
|Size:
|14.58 MB
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF Recovery kicks off as Oregon National Guard supports local hospitals [Image 2 of 2], by 1st Lt. Morgan Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT