Reporters from Bend, Ore., local media interview U.S. Senator Ron Wyden as Joint Task Force Recovery begins surging Oregon National Guard Soldiers and Airmen into hospitals to help alleviate high work loads associated with Covid-19, Jan. 27, 2022. Servicemembers assist with a wide variety of non-medical tasks including administrative and environmental services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Morgan Lindsay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2022 Date Posted: 01.28.2022 16:32 Photo ID: 7026929 VIRIN: 220126-Z-AO938-0024 Resolution: 2856x5560 Size: 14.58 MB Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF Recovery kicks off as Oregon National Guard supports local hospitals [Image 2 of 2], by 1st Lt. Morgan Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.