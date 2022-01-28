Naval Air Station Kingsville Commanding Officer Capt. Thomas Korsmo hangs the placard honoring Space Shuttle Challenger pilot Capt. Michael Smith in the air station’s Hall of Heroes Jan. 28, 2022. Smith’s induction into the hall came on the 36th anniversary of the Challenger disaster.
NASK Honors Two Former Astronauts
