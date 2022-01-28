Naval Air Station Kingsville Commanding Officer Capt. Thomas Korsmo hangs the placard honoring Space Shuttle Challenger pilot Capt. Michael Smith in the air station’s Hall of Heroes Jan. 28, 2022. Smith’s induction into the hall came on the 36th anniversary of the Challenger disaster.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2022 Date Posted: 01.28.2022 16:25 Photo ID: 7026914 VIRIN: 220128-N-WO852-002 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 2.78 MB Location: KINGSVILLE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NASK Honors Two Former Astronauts [Image 2 of 2], by Rod Hafemeister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.