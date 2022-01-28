Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASK Honors Two Former Astronauts [Image 2 of 2]

    NASK Honors Two Former Astronauts

    KINGSVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Photo by Rod Hafemeister 

    Naval Air Station Kingsville

    Naval Air Station Kingsville Commanding Officer Capt. Thomas Korsmo hangs the placard honoring Space Shuttle Challenger pilot Capt. Michael Smith in the air station’s Hall of Heroes Jan. 28, 2022. Smith’s induction into the hall came on the 36th anniversary of the Challenger disaster.

    Hall of Heroes
    Capt. Michael Smith
    NAS Kingsville
    NASK
    Challenger disaster

