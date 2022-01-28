Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two former astronauts inducted into NASK Hall of Heroes [Image 1 of 2]

    Two former astronauts inducted into NASK Hall of Heroes

    KINGSVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Photo by Rod Hafemeister 

    Naval Air Station Kingsville

    Naval Air Station Kingsville Commanding Officer Capt. Thomas Korsmo (left) and Executive Officer Cmdr. Joseph O’Brien inducted former astronauts Capt. Michael Smith and Lt. Cmdr. Roger Chaffee into the air station’s Hall of Heroes Jan. 28, 2022.

