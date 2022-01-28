F-35B Lightning IIs in Key West

220128-N-IW125-1165 KEY WEST, Fla. (Jan. 28, 2022) F-35B Lightning IIs from the "Warlords" of Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 fly in formation over Naval Air Station Key West’s Boca Chica Field in Key West, Fla., Jan. 28, 2022. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

