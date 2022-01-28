Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35B Lightning IIs in Key West [Image 1 of 5]

    F-35B Lightning IIs in Key West

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Huynh  

    Naval Air Station Key West

    220128-N-IW125-1004 KEY WEST, Fla. (Jan. 28, 2022) An F-35B Lightning II from the "Warlords" of Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 lands at Naval Air Station Key West’s Boca Chica Field Jan. 28, 2022. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

