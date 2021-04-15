Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard 42nd Annual Blackthorn Memorial [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard 42nd Annual Blackthorn Memorial

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Coates and Petty Officer 1st Class Craig Miller drop a memorial wreath from a Coast Guard C-130 Hercules from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater during a fly-over for the 42nd anniversary of the Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn memorial Jan. 28, 2022 in St. Petersburg. The Blackthorn sank after colliding with the tanker Capricorn near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, in St. Petersburg, Jan. 28, 1980. (US. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jamie Mealor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 15:04
    Photo ID: 7026780
    VIRIN: 220128-G-YT956-220
    Resolution: 4016x6016
    Size: 10.11 MB
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard 42nd Annual Blackthorn Memorial [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard 42nd Annual Blackthorn Memorial
    Coast Guard 42nd Annual Blackthorn Memorial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    St. Petersburg
    Blackthorn Memorial
    Skyway Bridge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT