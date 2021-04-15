Coast Guard 42nd Annual Blackthorn Memorial

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Coates and Petty Officer 1st Class Craig Miller drop a memorial wreath from a Coast Guard C-130 Hercules from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater during a fly-over for the 42nd anniversary of the Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn memorial Jan. 28, 2022 in St. Petersburg. The Blackthorn sank after colliding with the tanker Capricorn near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, in St. Petersburg, Jan. 28, 1980. (US. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jamie Mealor)

