    Coast Guard 42nd Annual Blackthorn Memorial [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard 42nd Annual Blackthorn Memorial

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ayla Hudson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guardsman salutes in front of the Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn memorial during the ceremony for the 42nd anniversary of the ship's sinking, Jan. 28, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The cutter Blackthorn sank after colliding with the tanker Capricorn near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, in St. Petersburg, Jan. 28, 1980. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Moriah Cannion.)

