    ON THIS DAY IN MARNE HISTORY: 1st BRIGADE BEGINS CONDUCTING MISSIONS IN AREA OF OPERATION TOPEKA [Image 2 of 2]

    ON THIS DAY IN MARNE HISTORY: 1st BRIGADE BEGINS CONDUCTING MISSIONS IN AREA OF OPERATION TOPEKA

    IRAQ

    01.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Guerrero 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    Col John W. Charlton, Commander of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, visits a combat outpost in South Ramadi, Iraq in March 2007. Source: Stars And Stripe

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ON THIS DAY IN MARNE HISTORY: 1st BRIGADE BEGINS CONDUCTING MISSIONS IN AREA OF OPERATION TOPEKA [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Daniel Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Raider Brigade
    3rd Infantry Division
    IBA
    Ramadi
    UCP
    Operation Topeka

