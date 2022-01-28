Ramadi children play near a Raider Brigade Highly Mobile Military Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) as 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers conduct reconstruction of an Iraqi Police Station on June 12th, 2007. Source: DVIDS
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 11:59
|Photo ID:
|7026346
|VIRIN:
|220128-A-QM253-888
|Resolution:
|512x336
|Size:
|72.7 KB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ON THIS DAY IN MARNE HISTORY: 1st BRIGADE BEGINS CONDUCTING MISSIONS IN AREA OF OPERATION TOPEKA [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
