    ON THIS DAY IN MARNE HISTORY: 1st BRIGADE BEGINS CONDUCTING MISSIONS IN AREA OF OPERATION TOPEKA [Image 1 of 2]

    ON THIS DAY IN MARNE HISTORY: 1st BRIGADE BEGINS CONDUCTING MISSIONS IN AREA OF OPERATION TOPEKA

    IRAQ

    01.28.2022

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    Ramadi children play near a Raider Brigade Highly Mobile Military Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) as 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers conduct reconstruction of an Iraqi Police Station on June 12th, 2007. Source: DVIDS

    Raider Brigade
    3rd Infantry Division
    Ramadi
    UCP

