    Brig. Gen. Mathews and Command Sgt. Maj. Patrouille Conduct a Battlefield Circulation Visit [Image 3 of 3]

    Brig. Gen. Mathews and Command Sgt. Maj. Patrouille Conduct a Battlefield Circulation Visit

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    U. S. Army Brig. Gen. Joane Mathews, assistant adjutant general for the Wisconsin Army National Guard and Senior Enlisted Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Patrouille, presents Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard with their challenge coin during Northern Strike 22-1 (“Winter Strike”) at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC), Grayling, Mich., Jan. 27, 2022. NADWC maximizes combat readiness by providing adaptable, cost-effective training ranging from individualized tactical skills to near-peer contested threat and combined arms environments focused on Joint and Coalition force integration and domain convergence. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 08:54
    Photo ID: 7026061
    VIRIN: 220128-Z-LI010-1020
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Mathews and Command Sgt. Maj. Patrouille Conduct a Battlefield Circulation Visit [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

