Brig. Gen. Mathews and Command Sgt. Maj. Patrouille Conduct a Battlefield Circulation Visit

U. S. Army Brig. Gen. Joane Mathews, assistant adjutant general for the Wisconsin Army National Guard and Senior Enlisted Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Patrouille, conduct a battlefield circulation visit with the 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard during Northern Strike 22-1 (“Winter Strike”) at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC), Grayling, Mich., Jan. 27, 2022. NADWC maximizes combat readiness by providing adaptable, cost-effective training ranging from individualized tactical skills to near-peer contested threat and combined arms environments focused on Joint and Coalition force integration and domain convergence. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

