U. S. Army Brig. Gen. Joane Mathews, assistant adjutant general for the Wisconsin Army National Guard and Senior Enlisted Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Patrouille, conduct a battlefield circulation visit with the 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard during Northern Strike 22-1 (“Winter Strike”) at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC), Grayling, Mich., Jan. 27, 2022. NADWC maximizes combat readiness by providing adaptable, cost-effective training ranging from individualized tactical skills to near-peer contested threat and combined arms environments focused on Joint and Coalition force integration and domain convergence. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 08:53
|Photo ID:
|7026059
|VIRIN:
|220128-Z-LI010-1014
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Mathews and Command Sgt. Maj. Patrouille Conduct a Battlefield Circulation Visit [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
