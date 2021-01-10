Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Towberman visits the Joint Base Andrews Airman Leadership School [Image 2 of 2]

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Towberman visits the Joint Base Andrews Airman Leadership School

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kymon Carriker speaks with U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman at Joint Base Andrews Air Force Base, October 1, 2021. Tech Sgt. Carriker is an instructor at the Airman Leadership School on Joint Base Andrews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 08:37
    Photo ID: 7026014
    VIRIN: 211001-F-BC346-0020
    Resolution: 5455x3898
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Towberman visits the Joint Base Andrews Airman Leadership School [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Austin Pate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #CMSgt #SpaceForce #USAirForce #ALS

