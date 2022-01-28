Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The mission continues on a gloomy Hohenfels day at Allied Spirit 22 [Image 3 of 4]

    The mission continues on a gloomy Hohenfels day at Allied Spirit 22

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    01.28.2022

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    An armored vehicle of U.S. Soldiers role-playing as Opposing Forces (OPFOR) moves through the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, on a dark, gloomy day, Jan. 28, as Allied Spirit 22 continues until its conclusion Jan. 31. The U.S. Army and 14 other nations are participating in the exercise, a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, 7th Army Training Command conducted, Joint Multinational Readiness Center hosted training exercise that is designed to develop and enhance NATO and key partner interoperability and readiness across specified warfighting functions. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Alun Thomas, 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 07:26
    Photo ID: 7025900
    VIRIN: 220128-A-EK137-643
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The mission continues on a gloomy Hohenfels day at Allied Spirit 22 [Image 4 of 4], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The mission continues on a gloomy Hohenfels day at Allied Spirit 22
    The mission continues on a gloomy Hohenfels day at Allied Spirit 22
    The mission continues on a gloomy Hohenfels day at Allied Spirit 22
    The mission continues on a gloomy Hohenfels day at Allied Spirit 22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    AlliedSpirit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT