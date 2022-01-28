An armored vehicle of U.S. Soldiers role-playing as Opposing Forces (OPFOR) moves through the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, on a dark, gloomy day, Jan. 28, as Allied Spirit 22 continues until its conclusion Jan. 31. The U.S. Army and 14 other nations are participating in the exercise, a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, 7th Army Training Command conducted, Joint Multinational Readiness Center hosted training exercise that is designed to develop and enhance NATO and key partner interoperability and readiness across specified warfighting functions. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Alun Thomas, 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2022 Date Posted: 01.28.2022 07:26 Photo ID: 7025901 VIRIN: 220128-A-EK137-741 Resolution: 3313x4968 Size: 2.9 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The mission continues on a gloomy Hohenfels day at Allied Spirit 22 [Image 4 of 4], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.