The cutter Joseph Doyle interdicted an illegal voyage early morning Jan. 26, 2022, following the detection of a 35-foot makeshift vessel, approximately 35 nautical miles north of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The crew of the Joseph Doyle embarked 48 men and 7 women, who claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals. The group was repatriated to the Dominican Republic Jan. 27, 2022, along with 39 other Dominicans from a separate interdiction. (U.S. Coast Guard photo).
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 06:47
|Photo ID:
|7025872
|VIRIN:
|220126-G-G0107-1002
|Resolution:
|1084x812
|Size:
|122.5 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard interdicts makeshift boat with 55 Dominicans during illegal voyage near Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
