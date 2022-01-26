The cutter Joseph Doyle interdicted an illegal voyage early morning Jan. 26, 2022, following the detection of a 35-foot makeshift vessel, approximately 35 nautical miles north of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The crew of the Joseph Doyle embarked 48 men and 7 women, who claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals. The group was repatriated to the Dominican Republic Jan. 27, 2022, along with 39 other Dominicans from a separate interdiction. (U.S. Coast Guard photo).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2022 Date Posted: 01.28.2022 06:47 Photo ID: 7025872 VIRIN: 220126-G-G0107-1002 Resolution: 1084x812 Size: 122.5 KB Location: PR Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard interdicts makeshift boat with 55 Dominicans during illegal voyage near Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.